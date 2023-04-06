Steve Cooper not surprised by Forest’s public backing of him

Steve Cooper was not surprised by the club’s public backing of him (Nick Potts/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was not surprised by the club’s public backing of him, saying he is in “constant dialogue” with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Marinakis felt the need to release a statement saying Cooper’s job was safe in response to what he called “false and disruptive reporting in the media”.

Several reports suggested Cooper would lose his job if Forest were unable to arrest their winless run that has seen them hauled back into relegation danger.

But in the wake of Tuesday’s damaging defeat at Leeds, the Welshman got definite support from the club.

“I’ve got constant dialogue with the owner so something coming out publicly, there was nothing there that was a surprise to me,” he said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“The club are annoyed with some articles being written before games and they felt they wanted to put an end to that. They were articles that didn’t bother me, if I’m being honest – if they do don’t do this job.

“We’re all prone to stuff like this, none of us are immune to it and that’s absolutely fine.

“I always try and focus on what’s important, try and play much better than the other night and win more games than we’ve been winning.

“I have a lot of dialogue, the statement itself they wanted to put some stuff right about the media which I am not really involved in.”

Marinakis’ statement came with what looked like a warning to Cooper that results and performances must improve immediately.

Cooper said he is aware of the situation.

“Regarding the winning games, that didn’t need to be in the statement, we know that already and that’s a conversation myself and the staff and the players have been having and that is something we are trying to do,” he said.

“But strip it all back, we need to play better than what we did the other night and win more games than we have been winning, that has always been my focus and always is.”

On his conversations with Marinakis, Cooper added: “That’s private. It’s been pretty normal the amount of communication I’ve had with Mr Marinakis.

“There’s always dialogue after a game and some calls after games. Never anything before, they’re very respectful of letting us do our job and we are grateful for that.

“Whether he is at the game or not we speak about whatever is needed to be spoken about. That was the same after Leeds.”