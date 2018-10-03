Steve Bruce sacked by Aston Villa

Villa made the decision to dismiss the 57-year-old after a torrid run of one victory from ten games, in a major move by the Championship club’s new owners.

Bruce was close to completing two years in charge but Tuesday’s chaotic 3-3 draw with Preston was his final match at Villa Park.

Villa confirmed on their website that Bruce and his assistants Colin Calderwood, Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Gary Walsh were leaving their posts with immediate effect after having their contracts terminated. The process to appoint a new manager is under way.

They said in a statement: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to Steve and his team for their hard work and commitment. We wish them well for the future.

“The process of recruiting a new manager has begun. In the meantime, Kevin MacDonald, Aston Villa U23s manager, will be in charge of the team for our trip to Millwall on Saturday.”

Villa supporters turned on Bruce after a dismal start to the campaign and one irate fan even hurled a cabbage at him before Tuesday’s game kicked off.

Christian Purslow, the chief executive, had always intended to give Bruce until October’s international break to mount a revival but results and performances had been a huge disappointment.

Despite financial restrictions Bruce still managed to sign Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Everton’s Yannick Bolasie before the summer transfer window closed.

But the improvement in form has not been forthcoming and Bruce has now been axed by new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

More to follow

Online Editors