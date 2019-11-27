Sport Soccer

Wednesday 27 November 2019

Sterling impresses his chairman

The England international is reportedly in talks over a new deal.

Raheem Sterling is reportedly in talks over a new deal at Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Raheem Sterling is reportedly in talks over a new deal at Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has spoken of his pride at Raheem Sterling’s progress both on and off the pitch.

The 24-year-old England international is reportedly in talks over a new deal with the reigning Premier League champions, despite signing a five-year contract in November 2018.

Sterling won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award last season and has been praised for his stance on racism.

ipanews_54686a1a-0612-4b51-9ec8-df87ba3b6ead_embedded241976616
Sterling has been public in his stance on racism (Nick Potts/PA)

Al Mubarak has enjoyed seeing Sterling “grow” at City, and told Sky Sports: “I’m very proud of what Raheem has done over the last couple of years.

“His evolution as a player, but more importantly as a person, I think has been exceptional.

“He has become a leader, both on and off the pitch, he’s become a leader in this squad at Manchester City, he’s becoming a leader at England serving his country, and a leader in the community.

“I’m so happy for him, I think he’s a wonderful young man and…one thing I’m sure of, Raheem is only going to improve and only going to grow as both a player and a leader, so the future is very bright for Raheem and it’s a pleasure to have him as part of the team.”

PA Media

The Left Wing: Andy Farrell's big decisions, John Cooney vs Conor Murray and Champions Cup power rankings

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport