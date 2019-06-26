Stephen Ward has expressed his delight after penning an initial one-year deal with Championship side Stoke City.

Stephen Ward to 'hit the ground running' at new club Stoke City

The Dubliner will link up with former Ireland team-mate James McClean after making the move to the Potteries following the expiration of his contract with Burnley.

After meeting his new teammates for the first time, defender Ward can’t wait to get out on the training ground.

"I'm delighted to be here, it’s a massive club with great ambitions and I’m really happy to have joined," the 33-year-old told stokecityfc.com

"It's a new club and I want to hit the ground running and hopefully we can have a really successful year.

"I'm feeling fit and strong and ready to go. This club is built for the Premier League so that’s got to be the main priority this year.

"Winning promotion and having a successful season has to be our aim, and that is the base of what I’m seeing after speaking to the manager.

"It was really excited in what the manager had to say, his philosophy and his plan for the club. As soon as I spoke to him I knew that I wanted to be here."

Ward added: "I've had a good break, looked after myself and I'm raring to go. I'm delighted to have sorted my future."

