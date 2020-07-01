Stephen Ward signs short-term deal to stay at Stoke for remainder of Championship campaign

Championship side Stoke City have agreed a short-term deal with former Ireland international Stephen Ward to allow him see out the season there.

Ward's contract was due to expire on Tuesday but with six games left in the Championship season, the club needed to extend that deal and they have come to an agreement with the 34-year-old.

Ward started for Stoke at left back in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Wigan, his first start since last December, with fellow Dubliner Nathan Collins deployed at right back for the relegation-threatened side.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill was critical of his players after that defeat to Wigan, who entered administration a day later. Stoke City have just one point gained since the season's restart.

"The results have been disappointing, there’s no doubt about that. One point from three games leaves us in an extremely precarious position but we have to continue to work with the players," the former Shamrock Rovers boss said.

"These are the players we have, they’ve been at the club for a while now and for many of them I just don’t know how much it hurts to be honest. We have to see a greater reaction, we didn’t see that on the pitch and they have to show that on Saturday. They owe that to the club, to the owners and to the fans."

Ireland international Kieran O'Hara says it's time for a new challenge after he ended his 16-year stay at Manchester United.

The Old Trafford club confirmed that O'Hara (24) was one of eight senior players being released, O'Hara departing without making a first team appearance for United, a club he joined as an eight-year-old.

Capped twice at senior level, he had seven spells out on loan while at United and is now eager for more regular action at a new club.

"I am grateful for each and every opportunity this great club has given me to learn my craft and develop as a player by representing them, as well as gaining valuable experience away from the club on loan spells," O'Hara said.

"To travel all over the world representing this massive club and make friends for life has been special and without doubt one of the greatest privileges of my life.

"However after two seasons playing regularly away from the club on loan, now is the right time to take the natural next step and move on in order to take the opportunity to continue doing what I love, which is playing football.

"It is time for me to grasp these opportunities and face up to the new challenge which is something that feeds the hunger and desire inside me and excites me for what is to come.

O'Hara made 42 appearances on loan to League One side Burton Albion last season.

