Stephen Mallon reveals Kenny's 'disappointment' at decision to declare for North

Derry City man Stephen Mallon says that Stephen Kenny was "disappointed" with his decision to switch international allegiance to his native Northern Ireland after a spell in the Republic of Ireland camp.

Mallon has insisted that declaring for the North is the best move for his career.

The highly-rated midfielder, on loan to Derry City from Sheffield United, began his international career with Northern Ireland but opted for the Republic at U17 level and was capped up to U21 level, with Martin O'Neill involved in negotiations at one stage.

Now, Belfast lad Mallon has made a call to move back to the IFA fold after turning down the latest offer to play for the Republic's U21s.

His decision comes a week after a controversy over the decision by Oxford United's Belfast-born player Mark Sykes to defect from the North to the Republic, a move which Northern Ireland boss Ian Barraclough criticised.

"I got a phone call to say I am in the Ireland U21 squad but I’ve actually chosen to go to the north," Mallon told the Derry Journal.

"It’s been going on for a long time. I haven’t just come up with it and made the decision within a week or whatever. It’s been thought out over a year.

"I’ve had chats with Stephen Kenny, Ian Baraclough and I spoke to Michael O’Neill about it when he was manager. I had a conversation with Stephen Kenny today and let him know I’ve made my decision. He said he was disappointed but wished me well.

"He knew it was a hard decision for me. It took me over a year to make and it wasn’t something which came lightly. It’s been a family decision.

"It’s more of a decision made with my head rather than my heart. I’ve grown up always wanting to play for Ireland but I feel switching to Northern Ireland is a good footballing move for me.

"That’s what I want to go ahead with. I’ve spoken to both Stephen Kenny and Ian Baraclough about it.

"At this moment in time in my career, I just feel Northern Ireland would be better for me. The pathway is clearer. I know I still have to be on top of my game and perform every week to get into the Northern Ireland side but I feel there’s a clearer pathway for me there," Mallon told the Journal.

Online Editors