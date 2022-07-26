Stephen Kenny’s son Eoin makes Northern Ireland debut against Manchester United

Eoin Kenny of Northern Ireland during the SuperCupNI match against Manchester United at Coleraine Showgrounds in Coleraine, Derry. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Eoin Kenny, the son of Republic of Ireland senior team manager Stephen Kenny, made his debut for Northern Ireland in a SuperCupNI defeat to Manchester United’s Under-18 side in Coleraine last night.

Kenny, who plays for Dundalk’s youth team, but qualifies to play for the North after being born in Derry while his father was managing Derry City, was recently called up to the Northern Ireland U-18 squad by Gerard Lyttle.

Kenny still has the option to switch allegiances to the Republic if he fails to make a competitive appearance for the North’s senior team.

United’s youngsters came from two goals down to defeat Northern Ireland 3-2 at a packed Coleraine Showgrounds.

25 July 2022; Eoin Kenny of Northern Ireland speaks with Northern Ireland manager Gerard Lyttle as he prepares to come on as a second half substitute during the SuperCupNI match between Northern Ireland and Manchester United at Coleraine Showgrounds in Coleraine, Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

25 July 2022; Eoin Kenny of Northern Ireland speaks with Northern Ireland manager Gerard Lyttle as he prepares to come on as a second half substitute during the SuperCupNI match between Northern Ireland and Manchester United at Coleraine Showgrounds in Coleraine, Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On the opening day of the SuperCupNI tournament, Conor Scannell and Lewis Trickett had given Lyttle’s side an early lead, but after the break they couldn’t hold on to their advantage as the young Red Devils hit back through Ethan Williams, Jack Kingdon and Ethan Ennis.

United and Northern Ireland will now meet again on Wednesday night at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

SuperCupNI was being played for the first time in two years due a suspension because of the Covid-19 panedemic.