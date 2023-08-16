Stephen Kenny’s kids will revive Ireland’s fortunes – Daryl Horgan

Daryl Horgan has returned to Dundalk and has not given up on his Ireland ambitions. Photo: Sportsfile

Daryl Horgan is certain that better days lie ahead for Ireland because of the players that Stephen Kenny has introduced – and he hopes the manager is the one to benefit from it.

The 17-times capped Galwegian has not given up on the idea of an Irish recall after moving home to Dundalk, believing a regular run of games will show him in his best light. But one way or the other, he is confident that the next generation will revive the fortunes of the senior squad.

He wants the under-pressure Kenny to be the beneficiary of his experimentation during a turbulent reign.

“The manager in Ireland is under incredible scrutiny,” said Horgan, who was a star of Kenny’s Dundalk side. “He’s a manager who is under a lot of pressure and who has brought through a raft of unbelievably talented players.

“In the next three, four or five years you are going to see Ireland shoot right up, because the talent that is coming through is scary. And he is the one who is giving them all the opportunities.

“So hopefully he’ll be the man who gets to reap the rewards of that down the line, because there is some unbelievable talent coming through.

“I’ve not given up on it,” continued Horgan, whose last Irish appearance was a start in a 3-0 win over Azerbaijan in October 2022.

“To be fair to the manager, he has brought me in and he has given me a load of caps. Now, I think I’ve repaid that, because when I’ve played for him I think I’ve played very well.

“So he wasn’t picking me for the craic, for old time’s sake, ‘Ah, I know Daryl, brilliant, he’ll play and he’s my mate, so I’ll get him a game’. When I played, I was good. I earned my place in that team.

“I don’t think there will be a day when I ever retire from playing for Ireland. I’ll just stop being picked and that’ll be it.

“If I can come in and play at a consistent level and play really well, then at least I’ll make the manager make a decision, rather than being at a club in England, or wherever, and not playing very frequently or being in and out of teams, and maybe playing a style of football that isn’t really conducive to showing how I am and how I can be.”