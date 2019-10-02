Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny believes that plans for the new Dalymount Park should be more ambitious.

Stephen Kenny slams plans for new 6,000-seater Dalymount Park as 'such a disappointment'

Kenny is disappointed that the proposed capacity for the stadium is 6,000 seats, a smaller target than initial plans.

The Dublin City Council will be constructing the stadium, but further obstacles need to be crossed before the proper work can begin.

A suspension on state funds to football is another complication. Kenny has pointed to the fact that the 8,000 capacity Tallaght Stadium is sold out for next Thursday's visit of Italy as evidence that the Dalymount plan should be on a larger scale.

"The whole idea of Dalymount having 6,000 seats is such a disappointment," he said.

"To me, it shows a narrow thinking. A lack of ambition from the government to think that's adequate for how we should be viewing (it).

"There's U-21 internationals, they are improving.There's a greater focus on the underage leagues.

"The women's team will emerge and grow. And, in the future, crowds will improve for them. Better grounds are needed.

"We want our clubs here to get into group stages of Europa League as well. That has to be an ambition and all of those things need facilities."

