Stephen Kenny has been named SSE Airtricity/SWAI Personality of the Year for 2018, as his final achievements as Dundalk boss were recognised by the nation's soccer journalists.

Stephen Kenny named Personality of the Year as he prepares to start his new role as Ireland under-21 boss

Kenny, who left his role at Dundalk to become Republic of Ireland under-21 boss last November and will take over as senior national team boss in 2020, guided Dundalk to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title and the FAI Cup as he brought down the curtain on his six-year reign at the club.

It's the third time that Kenny has received the award, as he accepted the acclaim at a ceremony taking place at Dublin's Conrad hotel on Friday evening.

The Goalkeeper of the Year award went to Bohemians stopper Shane Supple, while Aine O’Gorman, who retired from international football after winning her 100th senior cap last year, received the International Achievement Award.

Vincent Hoey also picked up the Special Merit Award for his years of service to the game, as the long-serving Drogheda United chairman.

Online Editors