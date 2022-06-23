Stephen Bradley thanks Shamrock Rovers for support as son undergoes treatment

Stephen Bradley has said that his eight-year-old son is currently undergoing treatment for an illness and has praised the club for their support.

The Shamrock Rovers manager was absent for Friday’s defeat against Dundalk but is aiming to function as much as his son’s treatment allows.

Bradley hopes to be on the sideline for tomorrow's Dublin derby against Bohemians and has requested privacy on the matter.

“If his treatment allows me to be and if all is going well, I will be,'' said Bradley.

“My son comes first. If he responds well to the treatment, hopefully I can be at games and training as much as possible. That's what he wants me to do.”

Bradley says his family are his priority at the moment, with sporting director Stephen McPhail on hand to deputise if he steps back.

“My son and the family are the priority for me, and right now he is doing well.” Bradley added.

“It all comes down to my son. If he is not responding right to treatment, that’s where I will be. I spoke to the players and the club have been brilliant in terms of their support. We’re taking it day by day.”