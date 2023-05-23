Staying: James McClean will be help Wigan’s promotion bid after new deal agreed

Player of the Year James McClean will assist Wigan Athletic in their bid to win promotion back to the Championship next season after the club today confirmed that he was on board for another campaign.

Relegated Wigan, who will start next season with the handicap of a four-point deduction as punishment from the EFL over non-payment of wages, have released six members of last season’s squad, but while it was believed that McClean was out of contract, the club today included him on a list of 19 players under contract for next season.

He was linked with a summer move to hometown club Derry City, but McClean and Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins denied that a deal was in place.

McClean (34) overcame injury to feature in every league game for the side this season and his retention for next term is a major boost to Shaun Maloney ahead of their League One campaign.

His efforts were also noted by fans, When a number of first-team players did not report for duty for the final game of the season, in protest at the unpaid wages issue, McClean played and captained the side.

Ireland internationals Will Keane and Jamie McGrath are also signed up with Wigan, as is former U21 cap Anthony Scully.

aMcGrath still has a year left on his contract with the Latics but has started just one league game for Wigan since his disastrous move from St Mirren 18 months ago. The Meath native spent this season on loan to Dundee United and is expected to move on.

Wigan last night announced that McClean had won their Player of the Year award.

“Congratulations are in order to James McClean, who has been voted as the Club’s 2022/23 Player of the Year award winner by the Wigan Athletic supporters,” the club said.

“The popular Republic of Ireland international received 51pc of the overall vote, after being a virtual ever-present for Shaun Maloney’s side throughout the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

"The Latics left-sider certainly gave everything for the Football Club in each one of his 46 league outings for the Tics, contributing to 11 goals in the process (three goals, eight assists).

"He provided constant leadership throughout testing circumstances at the DW Stadium, memorably captaining Latics against Rotherham United on the final day of the season.”