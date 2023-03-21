| 11.7°C Dublin

Star quality of Evan Ferguson adds feel-good factor at vital time for Stephen Kenny

Daniel McDonnell

Evan Ferguson during an Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Close

Evan Ferguson during an Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

From the Dream Team to Teenage Dreams.

When Latvia come to town, it tends to coincide with the Irish football public being seduced by a new storyline.

