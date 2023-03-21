From the Dream Team to Teenage Dreams.

When Latvia come to town, it tends to coincide with the Irish football public being seduced by a new storyline.

Ten years ago this November, an expectant crowd came close to filling the Aviva for the visit of the Baltic nation, their players adopting the personality of mannequins for a night that was all about the unveiling of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane.

It was a hastily arranged friendly to serve a purpose rather a genuine test. Three Irish goals without reply sent everyone home happy.

There are parallels with tonight’s encounter. Latvia’s visit was a relatively late addition to the 2023 itinerary, and the FAI are well aware that the opponents offer no pulling power.

Yet the emergence of Evan Ferguson has created interest that could give the fixture some long-term meaning, with the confirmation of the 18-year-old’s involvement sure to influence supporters who might otherwise have adopted a ‘take it or leave it’ approach to this game, given Kenny has admitted several front-liners will be held back for Monday’s crunch clash with France.

Kenny doesn’t give away much on the eve of games but he had no fears about asserting that the teenager would lead the line.

It was an obvious to call to make; bar concerns about an injury setback, there’s no downside to giving the man of the moment a first start in green to allow him to become more familiar with surroundings that he briefly sampled in his cameo off the bench against Norway in November.

On O’Neill’s opening night, Robbie Keane broke the deadlock, and the Derryman would spend the latter part of his tenure bemoaning the fact that he inherited Ireland’s record goalscorer in the winter of his career.

Ferguson is a different type of player but he’s now doing things which fuel the belief that Ireland finally have a successor worthy of the name.

His efficient finishing against Grimsby highlighted a growing confidence and a first goal for his country would bring things to another level.

He’s come along at just the right time for Kenny. Ultimately, every Irish manager reaches the point where every squad announcement is accompanied by grumbles around some exclusion or another.

For all that Kenny’s era has been fractious, with debates around his position kicking off from the outset because annoyed allies of Mick McCarthy felt the handover was hasty, his choice of personnel has not really proved contentious.

Save for irrational grumbles around the phasing out of veterans such as Darren Randolph and Shane Long, there’s a general acknowledgement that a blanket could be thrown over most of his options and the need to bring in fresh blood was pressing.

Familiarity breeds contempt, though, and there’s been more noise around Kenny’s recent panel announcements, even if a portion of it is just online outrage.

Ryan Manning is a very capable player for Swansea but his exclusion from the squad for this week garnered more attention than Robbie Brady missing out in the same position.

Callum O’Dowda and James McClean got the nod at left wing-back, an unsurprising turn of events given how O’Dowda impressed in November and ticks the athletic characteristics that the manager wants in that position.

All of the options listed operate regularly at Championship level, so Manning is hardly a cause celebre in the way Wes Hoolahan and Andy Reid were during the Trapattoni era. He’s been in the squad before and clearly hasn’t made enough of an impression on the staff for whatever reason.

Similarly, gripes about the decision to snub Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics neglect the fact that Kenny is working on integrating Will Smallbone and Mark Sykes – an in-form pair operating in the same division – into his squad.

He has also indicated that the time for proper experimentation has passed. Building a settled squad in time for the qualifiers was Kenny’s target and the likes of O’Dowda and Jamie McGrath are in the tent because they have shown they can fulfil specific tasks and don’t need any further introduction to the system.

It was only the emergence of a special player that was likely to upset the plans and, happily, Ferguson looks to belong in that bracket.

Read More

Kenny has acknowledged that the speed of the Meath-born forward’s rise has shocked him and management will have to react to that by making room for him.

He was brought in for the Norway and Malta matches because of the belief he might be impressing on loan in the Championship by the time March came around.

Ferguson has done enough subsequently to suggest he will never play at that level. What Ireland need to find out is what type of partnerships suits him best.

The problem is that Latvia are such fundamentally different opponents to France that it stretches credibility to declare that one game can function as an effective audition for the other, especially when it comes to questions that will be asked off the ball.

Kenny’s inclusion of Mikey Johnston in his squad and comments about the need for a winger with the Portuguese-based Glaswegian’s attributes indicate he will see game-time with a view to down the line.

Similar to Smallbone and Sykes, the realistic ceiling this week is to do enough against Latvia to make the manager think about them as an option off the bench next Monday.

Kenny does hold Andrew Omobamidele in high regard with injury halting an international career that kicked off in exciting fashion. He could perhaps plant a seed of doubt in Kenny’s mind about the Nathan Collins-John Egan-Dara O’Shea triumvirate that is fancied for selection against Les Bleus.

Matt Doherty’s presence at the pre-match gig confirms that a player in need of minutes will get them; Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi are other candidates for inclusion in the qualifier that have spent more time on the bench than ideal.

Their situation is wrapped up in the Ferguson question, though, with the St Kevin’s and Bohemians product capable of providing the feel-good factor to a week where optimism is essential.

Star power on the pitch is always a better selling point than an obsessive focus on the sideline.