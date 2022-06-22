St Patrick's Athletic enter partnership with Cherry Orchard

Chris Forrester of St Patrick's Athletic at the 2022 FAI Cup first round draw in Abbotstown. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

St Patrick's Athletic have announced a new football partnership with Cherry Orchard FC.

The Premier Division club says that the long-term strategy is to provide players from Cherry Orchard "with a pathway to academy and senior League of Ireland football for both boys and girls."

The FAI Cup champions are also recruiting a full-time Football Partnership manager, and are also progressing their plans to create a Women's U17 side from next season.

The schoolboy club, based in Ballyfermot, have produced Irish internationals such as Nathan Collins, Enda Stevens, Mark Travers and Jessie Stapleton.

Ger O'Brien, St Pat's Academy Director, is delighted with the new partnership.

"Cherry Orchard have played a huge part in developing players that have come to our academy over the last number of years," said O'Brien.

"Players such as James Abankwah, Glory Nzingo and Ben Quinn all came from a very talented 2004 team and have all moved on via St Pat's to professional clubs in Europe and the UK. Cherry Orchard have excellent foundations in place for boys and girls football and we want to help them grow in this area over the next number of years."

Alan Mathews, Technical Director at St Pat's added, "We are excited to announce this new football partnership with Cherry Orchard, a historic and prestigious club."

"Cherry Orchard has a proven track record of developing players from grassroots football to international level, with a number of those players progressing through both the Cherry Orchard and St Patrick's Athletic academies.We look forward to working very closely with the players and coaches of Cherry Orchard, and supporting and developing the next generation of players."

Underage Section Chairman of Cherry Orchard Stephen O'Brien said: "We are delighted to be entering into this partnership with St Patrick's Athletic FC.

"Cherry Orchard have a rich history of developing players who have gone on to have very successful careers in the professional game. In the last week, our former player Nathan Collins has been making big headlines for our international team. In addition one of our female players, Jessie Stapleton, has just made her debut for our Women's National Team.

"To now have the advantage of a player pathway from Cherry Orchard FC into the professional National League academy structures at St Pat's bodes very well for the future development of our players. The fact that St Patrick's Athletic are allocating a full time role to the partnership speaks volumes for the project moving forward. We at Cherry Orchard are looking forward to a very fruitful partnership."