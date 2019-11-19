Tottenham will struggle to find a better manager than Mauricio Pochettino after opting to sack the Argentinian, according to Gary Lineker.

Spurs will struggle to find better than Pochettino, says Lineker

The former Spurs striker questioned the club’s decision to dispense with a man who led them to the Champions League final for the first time last season.

The club announced on Tuesday evening they had axed Pochettino following a disappointing start to the season.

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement....ain’t gonna happen. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 19, 2019

Lineker said on Twitter: “He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement….ain’t gonna happen.”

Former England midfielder Trevor Sinclair blamed Totteham’s players for letting their manager down, tweeting: “Tottenham players need to have a look at themselves in the mirror tonight after what Poch has done for them #Pochettino.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher backed Pochettino to be back managing in the Premier League soon.

He tweeted: “I said a few weeks ago I felt this project had ran its course, I thought there would be a change at the end of the season with either the manager or players changing. Pochettino has been a brilliant manager for Spurs & will be back in the PL sooner rather than later!.”

