Spurs sign Pape Matar Sarr from Metz and loan him back to Ligue 1 side

Tottenham have signed Pape Matar Sarr from Metz and loaned him back to the French club (Clive Rose/PA)

Tottenham have signed highly-rated teenager Pape Matar Sarr from Metz.

The 18-year-old, who has already won two international caps for Senegal, will remain with the French Ligue 1 club for the rest of the season.

The defensive midfielder played 25 times for Metz last season, scoring four times, and has played all three of their games this term.

Billed as a signing for the future, he will see out the remainder of the campaign in France before joining up with his new club next season.

Sarr is the fourth summer signing for Spurs, who also brought in 20-year-old Bryan Gil, 23-year-old Cristian Romero and 26-year-old goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini as they build for the future.