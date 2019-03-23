Tottenham will take another step towards moving into their new stadium on Sunday when they hold the first test event.

Spurs set for key milestone in belated move to new stadium

Spurs are hoping to open their new 62,000-seater stadium against Crystal Palace on April 3, but need to get through two test events in order to receive the relevant safety certificates from Haringey Council.

The first one will see their Under-18s side take on Southampton in front of 30,000 people, with the second coming next Saturday when a Legends team take on Inter Milan.

All being well their first competitive game will then be against Palace four days later in a rearranged Premier League match.

Actually hosting a match at the stadium will be a big boost for Spurs given the delays the project has had to endure.

Amid spiralling costs, the stadium was originally supposed to be open for the start of the campaign before a revised date in September was also shelved after the failure of “critical alarm systems”.

The delay has at least allowed the club to put the finishing touches to the state-of-the-art arena, which has a retractable NFL pitch installed underneath the football surface.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will be in attendance at the game on Sunday and will be interviewed on the pitch at half-time.

Press Association