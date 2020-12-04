Tottenham secured their passage into the Europa League knockout stages with a game to spare, but only after an off-colour showing in a 3-3 draw away to LASK in Group J.

Penalties from Gareth Bale and substitute Dele Alli sandwiched Son Heung-min's 12th strike of the season on a difficult night for Spurs in Austria.

The hosts were worthy of a point while questions could be asked of one-time England goalkeeper Joe Hart for two of the LASK goals.

He could do nothing about Mamoudou Karamoko's wonderful equaliser in the third minute of added time at the end of the contest, and despite drama aplenty, Jose Mourinho's side did enough and can now focus on Sunday's derby with Arsenal.

After nine long months, the 2,000 Arsenal fans sprinkled across the Emirates' red seats had to wait only nine minutes to enjoy the thrill of celebrating a goal in the flesh.

Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette struck the opener in a 4-1 victory against Rapid Vienna as Pablo Mari, Edward Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe also got on the scoresheet for the Gunners who were already through.

Meanwhile, Leicester have work to do in their final game if they are to win Group G after a much-changed side lost 1-0 to Zorya Luhansk in Ukraine.

Substitute Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored six minutes from time to inflict a first defeat on the Foxes in the competition. They remain top of Group G thanks to their head-to-head record against Braga and will finish first if they win at home to AEK Athens.

