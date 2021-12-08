Spurs' Europe Conference League clash with Rennes postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday has been postponed following several positive Covid-19 cases at the club.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte revealed earlier on Wednesday eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus and said the outbreak has left everyone scared and worried for their families.

A club statement said: “We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club.

“Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course.

“Additionally, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers, the club has been advised to close the first team area of its training centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff. All other areas of the training centre remain operational.”