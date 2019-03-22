Captain Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham will have to step things up on the pitch after they have moved into “one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world”.

Captain Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham will have to step things up on the pitch after they have moved into “one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world”.

Spurs captain Lloris wants to do justice to ‘beautiful’ new stadium

Spurs have confirmed the long-awaited first game at their new 62,000-seater home will be a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on April 3, following two test events.

The Under-18s side will host Southampton on Sunday, before a Spurs ‘Legends’ team, set to include former striker Jurgen Klinsmann, will go up against Inter Forever on March 30 in front of what is expected to be a crowd in the region of some 45,000.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad went into the international break sitting third in the Premier League table and having progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Manchester City.

However, after failing to win in the past four Premier League matches, beaten at relegation-battlers Southampton last time out, Spurs are now only a point ahead of north-London rivals Arsenal.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both back within striking distance, looking to capitalise on any more slip ups when domestic action resumes for Spurs away to title-chasers Liverpool on March 31.

Having played home matches at Wembley while White Hart Lane was transformed into a new state-of-the-art venue as the centrepiece of the Northumberland Development Project, Spurs are now finally set to start a new chapter.

Lloris, though, warned improvements also have to be delivered on the pitch if the team is to progress.

“We’re going to have one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world, and that’s great, but we have to accompany that progression: I think it will be very difficult to take a step up without recruiting,” the France World Cup winner said in an interview with L’Equipe.

“We all now need to feel the ambition of the club at every level. I love the club; I love the people here.

“Winning something here would have a sense. I can see the difference between the state of the club when I arrived and today.

“We manage to be very competitive with a completely different philosophy to our rivals. To give us even more credit, we have to win something.”

