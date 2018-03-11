Spurs boss Pochettino hopes Kane injury is not a ‘massive issue’

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Harry Kane’s ankle injury is not a “massive issue” after the striker was forced off in the first half of Tottenham ’s 4-1 win at Bournemouth.

England international Kane will undergo a scan on Monday having picked up the problem scoring a disallowed goal at the Vitality Stadium.

With England manager Gareth Southgate set to name his squad for the forthcoming international friendlies against Holland and Italy before Spurs face an important FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea next weekend, Kane could be a major absentee for club and country. An emphatic victory on the south coast sends us up to third in the Premier League! Posted by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, March 11, 2018 However, Spurs manager Pochettino insisted it was too early to know the severity of the issue, which was sustained on the same ankle Kane has previously injured.

“We need to wait until tomorrow because we need to make a scan of his ankle,” replied Pochettino when asked about the condition of the Premier League’s joint leading goalscorer. “Of course he suffered an injury that is in the same ankle that he suffered before.

“But we hope that it’s not a massive issue. 🗣️ Mauricio on @HKane: "We need to wait until tomorrow. He suffered an injury to the same ankle as before, but we hope it’s not a massive issue. Harry is positive." pic.twitter.com/OxoPz5T3pW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 11, 2018 “He felt that when he ran and twisted his ankle that it was impossible to stay on the pitch.

“Harry has a great character and is always positive, happy with the victory for the team, of course disappointed with his problem. “But if you’re positive you start the recovery from injury from now.”

Kane’s international team-mate Dele Alli also seemed to pick up an injury on the south coast, suffering a problem with his groin.

3️⃣ points on the south coast! #COYS #THFC A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Mar 11, 2018 at 11:00am PDT Speaking about Alli, Pochettino added: “I don’t believe that it’s a big issue.

“We need to, in the next week, manage him. But I don’t believe it will be a big issue.” Tottenham climbed above Liverpool and into third in the Premier League on the back of their comeback victory as they battle for a top-four finish. A double from the impressive Son Heung-min plus goals from Alli and Serge Aurier stretched the north Londoners’ unbeaten league record to 12 matches after Junior Stanislas had given the hosts an early lead.

What a comeback boys.... 👌🏽 #COYS

Gran partido... seguimos adelante 👏🏼#THFC pic.twitter.com/gBaYcU1qIm — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) March 11, 2018 The win also saw Spurs bounce back from their disappointing midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Serie A side Juventus, to the delight of Pochettino.

“I’m so pleased. After Wednesday, I think the reaction was important for the team,” he added. “I think after we conceded the goal, the team reacted and we started to play. “It’s a massive three points for us.”

This guy... 🇰🇷 🌞 🙌#COYS pic.twitter.com/DoiqkxmChx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 11, 2018 Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe felt the scoreline flattered Spurs and was unhappy that Callum Wilson had an 84th-minute goal disallowed at 2-1. Referee Mike Dean blew for a free-kick after spotting a slight push by striker Wilson on Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez, although replays suggested the decision was harsh. “I think it’s a very, very soft call from the referee,” said Howe.

“If there was any contact, it was minimal and at 2-1 down that has a huge bearing on the result.” 🗣️ The boss reflects on today's defeat... https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/howe-reflects-on-spurs-defeat Posted by AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, March 11, 2018 He added: “Physically it was very intense for both sets of players. “I thought we gave everything to the match, ultimately they were too good for us.

“But the scoreline definitely is an untrue reflection on how the game went. We were well in that right to the end. “They are one of the best teams in Europe without a doubt so the fact we’ve stretched them and taken them so far I think is a compliment for my team.”

Press Association