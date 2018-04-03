Spurs announce record revenue of £306million for year ending June 2017

Tottenham have posted record revenue of over £300million for the year ended 30 June 2017.

The figure of £306.3million sees a significant rise on 2016’s £209.8million and is a result of increased TV revenue, their highest ever Premier League finish in 2016-17 and a Champions League group-stage campaign.

The increase also comes despite reduced gate receipts following the demolition of the north-east corner of White Hart Lane midway through last season. As a result profit is also up for the year, climbing from £33.0million to £41.2million.

But with the club in a race against time for their rebuilt White Hart Lane stadium to be ready for next term, chairman Daniel Levy has warned of challenges that lie ahead. Levy said on the club’s website: “Extraordinary levels of financial and human resource have seen significant progress on capital projects, with schemes under way at both the new stadium site and our training centre.

“As custodians of the club we are ever-conscious of the need to ensure the future stability of the club whilst managing its growth. “We are in an historic period for the club and there is a growing sense of excitement. There will, however, be many challenges in the coming months as we near the latter stages of the construction of the new stadium and its opening.

“The drive and determination to deliver our best across all areas of the club, together with the unity and support of all involved, will, I believe, see us meet those challenges.”

