Sports Minister Catherine Martin gives support to increase in betting tax at Dail debate on funding of football

Sports Minister Catherine Martin has reiterated her support for the idea of an increase in the betting tax with a view to investing in sport – including football - but stressed that any decisions in this area will be made by the Department of Finance.

Martin was speaking during a two-hour Dail debate on the funding of football arising from a Labour Party private members motion calling for increased state support in the game.

Raising the betting tax is one element of the proposal which, amongst other things, calls for the government to give full backing to the FAI’s €863m infrastructural plan.

A rise in the betting tax from 2pc to 3pc has also been recommended by the FAI although the subject has proved contentious after the Abbotstown body commissioned an independent report which raised questions about the €1.5bn injection of state funds into horse racing and greyhound racing via the Horse and Greyhound Fund.

That fund is inextricably linked with betting tax income although the government insist the official link was broken in 2009 with the level of horse and greyhound racing funding determined by the Minister for Agriculture on an annual basis. However, it has been acknowledged that funding decisions have been ‘informed’ by betting income and the HRI have previously lobbied for an increase in betting tax with a view to funding racing.

In May, the Sunday Independent revealed that Martin had pushed for a rise last year to benefit all sports but that was knocked back by then Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue.

Speaking in response to a passionate speech from Labour TD Aodhan O’Riordain, the driver behind his party’s motion, Martin again said she would ‘support any measures such as an increase in the betting levy which could in turn increase funding for sport more generally.’

But she effectively said that the matter was out of her hands. Martin was joined on government benches by Fianna Fail’s Thomas Byrne, the junior minister for Sport, and it was confirmed they would not be opposing the Labour motion.

However, their contributions centred around funding for all sports rather than committing to any additional support for football with Byrne describing the FAI’s infrastructural plan as ‘ambitious’ referencing how their request for €517m over 15 years would basically equate to the current budget for all sports.

Various opposition spokespeople argued that football needed urgent backing now to compensate for years of neglect with O’Riordain paraphrasing Jack Charlton by stating that Labour would be ‘keeping the government under pressure’ in this area.

His party colleague Duncan Smith offered the opinion that ‘the era of mismanagement in Abbotstown’ had ended while Sinn Fein’s Chris Andrews stated that a high percentage of football clubs cannot apply for the existing sports capital programme – which was referenced by both Byrne and Martin – because they do not own their own facilities, a legacy of historical failings.

Sinn Fein’s Louise O’Reilly said that the football debate was ‘about politics and about class’ while People Before Profit’s Richard Barrett declared that Ireland was ‘bottom of the table’ at EU level for their general investment in sport.

Labour’s Ged Nash referenced the political support for Vera Pauw’s Women’s World Cup team but asserted that football needed more sustained backing over a longer period of time as, for many years, the sport had been ‘scorned’ and ‘sneered at’ in official circles.

“The government needs to move away from ‘ole, ole, ole’ to ‘ok, ok, ok’ when it comes to backing the game,” he said.