Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal Europa League last 16: TV channel in Ireland, KO and all you need to know

Arsenal are in Portugal this evening to face Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

The Gunners return to European action for the first time in just over four months after they topped Group A to ensure they avoided the dreaded knockout round play-offs.

Since then, Mikel Arteta’s side have cemented their place at the top of the Premier League, with recent dramatic comebacks over Aston Villa and Bournemouth further strengthening their title credentials with 12 games to go.

For now, though, the focus is on Sporting, who finished third in their Champions League group earlier this season despite taking four points from their two matches against Tottenham.

When and where

Sporting v Arsenal is scheduled for a 5:45pm Irish kick-off time today on Thursday March 9, 2023.

The Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon will host the match.

Where to watch it

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 in Ireland. Coverage gets underway at 5:15pm Irish time, ahead of kick-off at 5:45pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch on a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more through either the BT Sport website or app.

Team news

The major absentee for Sporting is midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who sits out through suspension along with Daniel Braganca.

Former Gunner Hector Bellerin will likely play against his old club in at least some capacity, however.

Arsenal have welcomed Gabriel Jesus back into training as the Brazilian eyes a return to action ahead of the Premier League title run-in, but Arsenal have remained coy on if he will be involved here.

Leandro Trossard, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah are all definitely sidelined, along with Mohamed Elneny.

Prediction

While it’s unlikely to be a full-strength Arsenal side, it’s simply too hard to see them losing a game right now, particularly when playing with the kind of belief that saw them beat Bournemouth late on.

1-1 draw.

Head to head

Arsenal wins: 2

Draws: 2

Sporting wins: 0

Match odds

Sporting to win: 27/10

Draw: 23/10

Arsenal to win: 21/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).