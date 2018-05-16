Sporting Lisbon players and manager attacked at training ground by 50 masked intruders

Sporting Lisbon have condemned reported acts of violence towards some of their players by a group of fans at the club's training ground on Tuesday.

Sporting Lisbon have condemned reported acts of violence towards some of their players by a group of fans at the club's training ground on Tuesday.

The Portuguese Primeira Liga club finished the season third after a 2-1 defeat at Maritimo on Sunday and just missed out on a place in next season's Champions League.

The players were preparing for Sunday's Portuguese Cup final, where they take on Alves, when the alleged attacks took place. Dutch international Bas Dost, who has scored 27 league goals this season, is out of the cup final after receiving leg injuries as well as some nasty cuts to the head.

The club's physio was allegedly stabbed in the leg. Manager Jorge Jesus, captain William Carvalho and vice-captain Rui Patricio were also believed to be targeted.

Dost told Ojogo: "I have no words, I was not expecting this situation, it was a distressing situation and we are all shocked," he told Ojogo. "This is a drama for everyone, I am empty."

Public television RTP said around 50 intruders who had their faces covered were involved and that 21 were detained by police. A statement on the club's official website read: "Sporting Clube de Portugal vehemently condemned the events registered today at the Sporting Academy.

"We can not in any way agree with acts of vandalism and aggression to athletes, coaches and staff of professional football, nor with attitudes that configure the practice of crime that in no way honour and ennoble Sporting Clube de Portugal.

"Sporting is not this, Sporting can not be this.

"We will make every effort to establish full responsibility for what has happened and we will not fail to demand the punishment of those who acted in this absolutely pitiful way."

Online Editors