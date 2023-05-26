Sport on at the weekend – what time and where to watch it on TV or streaming

Conor Murray and Munster captain Peter O’Mahony during the Munster rugby captain's run at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

SATURDAY

Rugby: Stormers v Munster (URC final), TG4/Premier Sports 1, TG4 Player and Viaplay Sports website, 5.30.

GAA: Carlow v Offaly (Joe McDonagh Cup final), RTÉ2/RTÉ Player, 4.45. All-Ireland SFC – Armagh v Westmeath, GAAGO, 4.45; Derry v Monaghan, GAAGO, 7.0.

Soccer: Celtic v Aberdeen, Sky Sports, 12.30 (stream live on Sky Go online or via the app); Coventry City v Luton Town (Play-off final), Sky Sports, 4.45 (stream live on Sky Go online or via the app).

Cycling: Giro d’Italia, Eurosport 1, 10.15 (stream on discovery+ and eurosport.com).

Golf: All Sky Sports – KLM Open, 11.30am; Charles Schwab Challenge, 4.0pm.

Racing: Haydock Park, Goodwood, York, ITV4, 1.0; Curragh, RTÉ 2/RTÉ Player, 1.45.

Boxing: Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan, BT Sport 1/BT Sport app/BT.com, from 6.30

SUNDAY Soccer: Leeds v Tottenham, BT Sports 1/BT Sport App/BT.com, 4.30; Everton v Bournemouth, Sky Sports, 4.30; Leicester City v West Ham, Sky Sports, 4.30.

GAA: Dublin v Galway (Leinster SHC), RTÉ2/RTÉ Player, 2.0; Tipperary v Waterford (Munster SHC), GAAGO, 4.0; Dublin v Roscommon (All-Ireland SFC), GAAGO, 4.0; Limerick v Cork (Munster SHC), RTÉ2/RTÉ Player, 4.0; Derry v Monaghan (Ulster MFC final), TG4/TG4 Player, 6.0.

Golf: All Sky Sports – KLM Open, 11.30am; Charles Schwab Challenge, 4.0pm (stream live on Sky Go online or via the app).

F1: Monaco GP, Sky Sports, 12.30 (stream live on Sky Go online or via the app). Racing: Curragh, RTÉ1/RTÉ Player, 2.10.

Cycling: Giro d’Italia, Eurosport 1, 2.30 (stream on discovery+ and eurosport.com).