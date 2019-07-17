Sport Ireland's John Treacy labels FAI's appointment of Noel Mooney 'a missed opportunity'

Sport Ireland have said that the FAI's decision to appoint Noel Mooney as General Manager on an interim basis as the new head of the organisation was a "missed opportunity."

Minister for Sport Shane Ross was again this week critical of the return to the FAI of former employee Mooney, on a six-month secondment from UEFA as the association's General Manager for Football Services and Partnerships.

"Your decision to appoint former FAI employee and loyalist, Noel Mooney to the post of General Manager... this development means that the new regime has a very old look about it," Ross said in a letter to FAI president Donal Conway.

And Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy today added his voice to the criticism of Mooney's role.

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy

"I articulated to the FAI before that appointment that what they needed was a public face, where the public could say 'that a good move' and that decision was not made," Treacy said at an Oireachtas hearing.

"In terms of public trust, it did not fulfil that criteria. Noel Mooney has his assets he can deliver for the FAI but the FAI needed someone with a profile, someone with independence, where people will look and say 'that's a great move'.

"These are the things the FAI needed to put in place all at one and that was a missed opportunity. And we are disappointed there is no election," he added in relation to the role of FAI president, where Conway has been nominated unopposed for the role.

Online Editors