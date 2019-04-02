Sport Ireland to tell Oireachtas Committee that the FAI has not sufficiently explained €100k bridging loan from John Delaney

The head of Sport Ireland is to tell an Oireachtas committee that the FAI has not sufficiently explained a €100,000 loan given to it by former CEO John Delaney.

John Treacy, chief executive of Sport Ireland, will appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport Tourism and Sport tomorrow to discuss the annual funding it administers on to the football organisation.

Mr Treacy’s opening statement, seen by Independent.ie, says that the organisation wrote to the FAI on March 19 seeking “urgent clarification” around a loan of €100,000 given to the FAI by Mr Delaney in 2017. The FAI has said it was a bridging loan to address a cashflow issue but Sport Ireland was not informed at any stage about any “apparent deterioration in the FAI’s financial position which is a requirement of the Terms and Conditions of Grant Approval”.

“Sport Ireland received a response from the President of the FAI, which acknowledged the loan of €100,000 to the FAI by its then Chief Executive. However, the contents of the FAI letter did not sufficiently explain the circumstances of this loan and its repayment, nor fully address the matter of compliance with Sport Ireland’s Terms and Conditions of Grant Approval,” Mr Treacy will say.

“On Monday 25th March, Sport Ireland again wrote to the President of the FAI re-seeking clarification on the circumstances of this loan. More detail was also requested by Sport Ireland in order to assess compliance with the Terms and Conditions of Grant Approval.

"Sport Ireland also sought re-confirmation that all state funding provided to the FAI has been spent for the purposes intended and in accordance with approved submissions. At the time of submission, no reply to the second letter has been received from the FAI.”

Sport Ireland will reassure TDs however that the body is satisfied that there are “effective control mechanisms and frameworks in place with regard to our investment in the FAI, and that our grant funding is used for the purposes for which it was intended.”

The FAI receives around €2.9m per year in State funding according to Mr Treacy.

Independent.ie has contacted the FAI for comment.

