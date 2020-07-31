Special FAI Council meeting called as unrest over terms of government rescue deal continues

From left: Brendan Griffin, Gary Owens, Shane Ross and Niall Quinn speaking after the Memorandum of Understanding was agreed earlier this year. Photo: Sportsfile

The FAI have invited members of Council to a special meeting in the Red Cow on Friday August 7 after a delegate led call for an emergency summit.

The Leinster Football Association's James Kelly had written to all Council representatives seeking the signatures in response to unrest over the governance picture at the top of the Association.

Primarily, there are concerns about the terms of January's rescue deal with government which will see the composition of the board changed with the number of independent directors raising from four to six.

Council members with more than ten years service also have to step down this summer in order for state funding to be restored with the new government asserting they are not amenable to renegotiating these terms.

EGM approval is required to vote through these rule changes, but the Council gathering will come first.

Kelly is part of a faction who feel that a board with 50 percent independent director representation - with chairman Roy Barrett holding the casting vote - represents the ceding of control to 'outside interests' as opposed to 'democratically elected' football candidates.

The agenda for the meeting is split into five categories.

They are (1) the failure to fully populate and convene key football and business Committees (2) the future role of Council itself (3) the provision in the MoU with regard to six independent directors (4) the deferral of the AGM for a month due to exceptional circumstances (Covid-19 restrictions) and (5) any other business.

The FAI have said they will hold a media conference once the meeting draws to a conclusion.

Online Editors