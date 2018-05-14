‘Special bond’ helped keep Huddersfield in Premier League, says Chris Lowe

Huddersfield defender Chris Lowe has attributed the club’s improbable Premier League survival to the special bond between the club’s players, fans and backroom staff.

Huddersfield defender Chris Lowe has attributed the club’s improbable Premier League survival to the special bond between the club’s players, fans and backroom staff.

The Terriers celebrated another season in the top flight during Sunday’s home defeat to Arsenal in Arsene Wenger’s last match in charge of the Gunners.

David Wagner’s side clinched decisive points in their previous two matches at Manchester City and at Chelsea and their fans revelled in a carnival atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium. “Yes, we did it,” said Lowe when asked how it felt to have achieved ‘mission impossible’ for a second season running.

“If you just see the stats and our players, obviously we are not the favourites to stay up. “In the end it was the same as last year. We are really strong in the dressing room. We have a good manager and good backroom staff.

“We stick together, always. It doesn’t matter what the results are and this is what makes us so strong.” Full-back Lowe, who also played a key role for Huddersfield during last season’s promotion-winning campaign after joining from Kaiserslautern in the summer of 2016, saluted the Terriers’ fans.

Another sell-out crowd at the John Smith’s ensured a party atmosphere and won praise from Arsenal for giving Wenger a standing ovation in the 22nd minute in tribute to his 22-year reign. “Home and away they helped us a lot and we kept going over the whole season,” Lowe said. “It was very important that they were behind us all the way through.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the final goal of the Wenger era in the 38th minute, sliding in at the far post to turn home captain Aaron Ramsey’s cross.

“It was a strange game because Arsenal played for nothing and we played for nothing,” Lowe added.

“But we tried everything to make sure we didn’t lose the game and we were a bit unlucky in the first half when they had that one chance and scored. “We also had chances, but in the end we are just happy that we have done it, that we will stay up and have another year of Premier League football. “It’s very enjoyable when you play a Premier League game without pressure, because usually there is always pressure. This was the first and only game this season without any.”

Press Association