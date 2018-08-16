Spanish football officials are hoping to stage a La Liga game in America this season, with organisers keen to bring either Real Madrid or Barcelona to Florida in early 2019.

Spanish football officials are hoping to stage a La Liga game in America this season, with organisers keen to bring either Real Madrid or Barcelona to Florida in early 2019.

Spanish football chiefs planning to play league matches in America and Premier League may soon follow

Sports entertainment company Relevent, who recently staged the International Champions Cup featuring a host of the games biggest teams including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have signed a deal with Spanish football chiefs to play regular season matches in America and they are aiming to get the green light to proceed with their plan this season.

Charlie Stillitano, Relevent’s executive chairman, offered these comments to the Washington Post as they confirmed the agreement with La Liga chiefs.

"Our goal, our job, our responsibility is to try to build La Liga," Stillitano said. "We told them, see the power of regular season games played in America."

La Liga has confirmed that it has signed a 15-year partnership with sports and entertainment with Relevent to promote soccer in North America.

"Joining with Relevent to create La Liga North America is a major milestone in our international expansion strategy," said Oscar Mayo, the league's international development director. "This agreement ensures not only a bright future for soccer in North America, but also for La Liga and our clubs."

La Liga will need to get permission from FIFA to play games in America and if they do, it may be inevitable that the Premier League will follow suit by playing regular season games overseas.

FIFA rejected plans for English clubs to play an extra game in a foreign country a decade ago, but Spanish chiefs seem confident their proposals will be given the green light now.

Online Editors