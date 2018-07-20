Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal to spend season with LaLiga side Celta Vigo

Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal has joined Celta Vigo on a season-long loan, the Premier League club announced on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old Moroccan joined the Saints from Lille in August 2016, making 59 appearances and scoring four goals.

However, Boufal does not feature in the plans of manager Mark Hughes for the new campaign having fallen out of favour towards the end of the last campaign.

A statement on the Southampton website said: “We wish Sofiane good luck for the season ahead.”

Press Association