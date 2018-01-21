Southampton v Tottenham – story of the match

Spurs fell behind after 15 minutes when Davinson Sanchez converted into his own net only for Harry Kane to strike moments later with his 99th goal in the Premier League to haul the visitors back on level terms.

The 23-year-old impressed for the Saints with his endeavour in midfield. He also provided the cross of the game with a fantastic set piece in the opening half which James Stephens should have converted to put the home side back in front.

Did not play well but have to say @JanVertonghen total class act been fantastic. Still loads to play for need to pull of few big ones now. Toby back next week and wanyama will be up to speed keep the faith Coys.

Kane had a chance to win it for Spurs in the closing moments but dragged his left-footed shot wide to ensure Southampton secured a much-needed point.

Stat of the match

9 - Harry Kane has scored nine goals in his last five starts in the Premier League, with all nine coming from inside the box. Poacher. pic.twitter.com/zDZFiJ23Zu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2018

Harry Kane has been in imperious form of late, and his first-half header marked his ninth goal from his last five starts. It was also his 99th for Spurs in the Premier League, leaving him just one shy of his century.

Moment of the Match

Congratulations to 17-year-old #SaintsFC forward Michael Obafemi, who makes the bench today!



Take a look at some of his goals so far this season: pic.twitter.com/IbIbf8pyUM — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 21, 2018

At 17 years and 199 days Michael Obafemi became Southampton’s second youngest Premier League debutant, following Luke Shaw, when he was introduced with only eight minutes remaining. And he could, and probably should have secured a surprise victory for the Saints. Dusan Tadic fizzed the ball to the unmarked teenager, but Obafemi, only six yards out, failed to connect with the goal at his mercy.