Southampton v Manchester City – story of the match

Pep Guardiola’s record-breaking side looked like missing out on an historic win on the south coast before substitute Jesus lobbed home to secure a 1-0 success with almost the final kick of the game.

Struggling Saints knew before kick-off that only a highly unlikely 10-goal swing in goal difference could send them down and a defeat for relegation rivals Swansea meant they were never in serious danger of the drop.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Gabriel Jesus

In a season when City scored so many late winners – including a Raheem Sterling goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in the reverse fixture against Southampton – it seemed fitting they should reach 100 points with virtually the last kick of the season. And Jesus seemed the most likely man to do it. City started the match without an out-and-out striker but whereas it has worked for them in the past, they needed the introduction of Jesus on the hour mark to step up their threat.