Southampton sign goalkeeper Willy Caballero on short-term deal

The 40-year-old arrives at St Mary’s as a free agent on a deal running until January 5 following injuries to Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.

Southampton have signed Willy Caballero on a short-term contract (Molly Darlington/PA) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Southampton have signed experienced goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a short-term contract.

The 40-year-old arrives at St Mary’s as a free agent on a deal running until January 5 and was brought in after the injuries sustained by Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea stopper completed a medical on Monday and will join up with teammates ahead of Saints’ trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

Caballero has been training with AFC Wimbledon to sustain his fitness since leaving Chelsea in the summer after four years at Stamford Bridge.

