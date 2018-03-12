Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino

Saints were beaten 3-0 at Newcastle on Saturday to leave them just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Assistant manager Carlos Compagnucci and assistant first-team coach Xavier Tamarit have also parted company with the club. A Southampton statement read: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos and Xavier for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future.

“The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already under way.” Pelligrino had been under increasing pressure as the season progressed, with Saints having won just one of their last 17 Premier League matches.

Fans have become frustrated with his perceived defensive tactics while pundits accused the players of not playing for the Argentinian. Pelligrino admitted as much himself after the Newcastle defeat, saying: “I observed some players who gave up and we cannot show this, to be honest.

“You can lose, you can play badly, but you have to show another face on the pitch. “For this reason, I would like to say sorry to our fans because we couldn’t represent our club properly. This is the worst thing that we did today.”

Former Liverpool defender Pellegrino was appointed in the summer after Southampton dispensed with Claude Puel, despite the Frenchman guiding them to an eight-placed finish and the League Cup final.

To rub salt in the wounds Puel is now flourishing at Leicester, who currently lie eighth.

Saints will be hoping to appoint Pellegrino’s successor quickly, with an FA Cup quarter-final at Wigan looming on Sunday. They then face a crunch clash with relegation rivals West Ham at the London Stadium on March 31. Former Hull and Watford boss Marco Silva has been installed as the favourite for the vacancy with bookmakers.

