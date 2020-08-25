Southampton halt replica kit sales after sudden change of shirt sponsor

Southampton have temporarily halted sales of replica kits after a sudden change of shirt sponsor.

The Premier League club say they were “left with no alternative” but to end their arrangement with LD Sports with immediate effect following unsuccessful attempts to determine if the business remained an “appropriate and viable partner”.

Saints have agreed a one-year contract for betting company Sportsbet.io to become their front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

The south-coast club have asked for patience and understanding from fans who have already purchased new strips bearing the LD Sports logo and are working on a way to rectify the issue.

“Today’s announcement signals the end of the club’s relationship with LD Sports,” read a club statement.

“Over the last week, we have endeavoured to secure confirmation that LD Sports are still an appropriate and viable partner for the club, but have been left with no alternative other than to end the partnership today with immediate effect.

“The club has also taken the difficult decision to temporarily halt all sales of home, away and third kits.

“Fans who have already purchased a 20/21 home, away or third shirt with LD Sports on the front are kindly asked for their patience and understanding at this time whilst the club resolves what is an extremely complex situation and sources a solution for updating their shirts.”

PA Media