Southampton extend partnership with Virgin Media

Virgin Media have agreed a new three-year partnership with Southampton, but they will no longer be the main shirt sponsors.

The broadband, TV and mobile provider has been front and centre of the Premier League side’s shirts since 2016 and from next season will be sleeve sponsors for the first team, Under-23s and Under-18s.

Virgin Media will no longer be Southampton’s main shirt sponsor, although the new agreement does see them become the first ever main shirt sponsor of Southampton’s Women’s team.

Southampton’s commercial director David Thomas said: “Over the past three years Virgin Media have consistently demonstrated a desire to challenge the conventions of traditional sports sponsorship by supporting our first team and rewarding our fans in new, exciting and innovative ways.

“As such, they are true partners of the club and we’re delighted to be extending our relationship for a further three years and expanding their support with more of our teams.”

Virgin Media will continue their ‘Super Saints’ campaign to reward supporters, while they will use the sponsorship of the women’s team to help raise awareness about the side through a range of initiatives.

Marieanne Spacey-Cale, Southampton’s head of girls’ and women’s football, said: “It’s fantastic that such a prestigious brand as Virgin Media has decided to make this commitment to the Women’s team.”

