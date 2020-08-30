Southampton duo Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed join Fulham in Premier League

Fulham have signed Southampton outcast Mario Lemina on a season-long loan deal and completed the £8million permanent signing of Harrison Reed.

The 26-year-old Lemina spent the bulk of last term on loan at Galatasaray, but will now return to Premier League action with newly-promoted Fulham.

Midfielder Reed helped Fulham win the Championship play-off final while on loan from Southampton last term, and has now completed his permanent Craven Cottage switch on a four-year deal.

âªï¸ L E M I N A âªï¸#SUPERMARIO pic.twitter.com/U45NU4zNyj — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 30, 2020

Lemina’s deal contains an option for a permanent move for the Gabon international at the end of the loan agreement.

Director of football operations Tony Khan revealed Fulham’s management team have tracked Lemina for some time.

“Mario Lemina has top-flight experience throughout Europe, including in the Premier League, and I’m very excited to announce his arrival on loan,” said Khan.

“I chose to pursue Mario this summer because in our recruitment conferences he’s been highly rated by our scouting team and our head coach Scott Parker, and our statistical research team.

“I believe he will thrive for our club under Scott’s coaching and leadership.”

Lemina joined Southampton from Juventus in an £18million deal in 2017, but his last Saints appearance was back in May 2019.

The former France Under-21 international is relishing the chance to work with boss Parker at Fulham.

“Now I’m with Fulham, I’m really happy and I’m glad to be part of the project,” said Lemina.

“I spoke with the manager and he’s got some good ideas about the team, about the project, about everything he wants to do this season, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Harrison Reed played a massive role in our promotion to the @premierleague, & Iâm thrilled that heâs now signed for @FulhamFC as a permanent member of our Club! Thank you @HarrisonReed for all youâve done for us in the past year, & Iâm so glad that youâre staying! Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/BOceWBfU4o — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2020

Reed made 28 appearances on loan at Fulham last term, and admitted he cannot wait to get stuck into the Whites’ impending Premier League campaign.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to finally get it done and to be here as a permanent player, I’m absolutely over the moon,” said Reed.

“It’s going to be an exciting season, it’s a big challenge this year, but I can’t wait to get going, to get back training and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here and commit my future to the club.”

PA Media