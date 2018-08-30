Southampton boss Hughes backs McCarthy to challenge for England

Southampton boss Mark Hughes believes goalkeeper Alex McCarthy could soon be challenging Jordon Pickford for the England number one shirt.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes believes goalkeeper Alex McCarthy could soon be challenging Jordon Pickford for the England number one shirt.

Saints keeper McCarthy, 28, has been rewarded for his fine form with a first call-up into Gareth Southgate’s senior squad to face Spain in the UEFA Nations League on September 8.

“I see no reason why he can’t,” Hughes said. “His fundamentals are very sound. He’s a big guy, but very mobile, very dynamic in his box as well.

“He’s a top-level keeper and he will push whoever is in possession of the (England) shirt I’m sure.”

McCarthy, who arrived at St Mary’s from Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee in 2016, ousted Fraser Forster from Saints’ starting line-up under previous boss Mauricio Pellegrino.

The former Reading trainee has stayed there despite the summer arrival of Angus Gunn in a £13.5million deal from Manchester City.

“He wasn’t first choice, but worked his way in by virtue of his performances and was instrumental really at the back end of last season when I came in,” Hughes said.

“Some of the saves he made were match-defining saves, the saves that enable you to protect results and gain points and he did that on any number of occasions.

“That’s the sign of a top keeper when you need him to step up and protect the results for you and Alex did that on numerous occasions and started in the same vein this season.”

Hughes does not expect any more players to leave Southampton before Friday’s loan-signing deadline barring the possible departure of Forster.

Versatile full-back Sam McQueen completed a loan switch to Middlesbrough for the rest of the season on Thursday, but Hughes insisted fellow defender Matt Targett, linked with both Fulham and Aston Villa, is staying put.

“Sam McQueen has gone out so the likelihood of Matt going out diminishes, that’s not going to happen,” Hughes said.

“There may well be some interest in Fraser, which we’ll look at and Fraser will no doubt look at.

“He’s had opportunities that he didn’t feel were quite right for him so we’ll see on that one.

“But other than that we’ll be very quiet. Our business is done, we’re working with the group we’ve got.”

Hughes has no new injury worries as his side bid for their first Premier League win of the season at Crystal Palace on Saturday, but will be without suspended Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg was shown a second yellow card for diving during Tuesday night’s all-Premier League Carabao Cup tie at Brighton, where the Saints registered their first win of the campaign.

Hughes, who made 10 changes in midweek, added striker Danny Ings is nursing a badly blistered foot and will be monitored.

Press Association