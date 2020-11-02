Southampton boost as Danny Ings receives ‘favourable’ results from knee scan

Southampton striker Danny Ings looks to have escaped serious injury after undergoing a scan on his knee.

There were fears the 28-year-old could face a long spell on the sidelines after he was hurt in a challenge from Aston Villa substitute Trezeguet on Sunday.

However, Southampton say an initial scan on Ings’ knee has provided “favourable” results, although the club will continue to monitor his fitness.

A statement on the club website read: “Danny Ings has undergone a scan on his knee following Sunday’s game at Aston Villa, the initial results of which are favourable ahead of further assessment over the coming days.

“After having the scan on Sunday night, the club conducted a further assessment of Ings this morning and will continue to monitor him throughout the week.”

Ings was forced off in the 85th minute at Villa Park having earlier scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season in Southampton’s 4-3 win.

The former Burnley and Liverpool forward has previously suffered two serious knee injuries which led to long spells on the sidelines.

PA Media