Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as boss until end of season

Southampton have announced the appointment of Ruben Selles as Nathan Jones’ successor until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old Selles took charge of his first league game as caretaker boss in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea and will remain at the helm to replace Jones, who was sacked just under two weeks ago.

Saints have been in the bottom three since Jones was appointed in November, after he won only one of his eight Premier League matches as manager, but last weekend’s victory under Selles brought them to within three points of safety.

Selles’ appointment comes after Southampton failed to agree a deal with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch.

The Spaniard had a one-match stint as Saints caretaker earlier this season – a penalty shoot-out victory over League One Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup – before Jones was confirmed as successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Selles has held various coaching roles across Europe during his career, including in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark.

He had previously stated his intention to become the club’s next permanent boss, saying last week: “I’ve been feeling ready for the last four years, so it’s no different now, it’s just the scenario is bigger than it was before.

“I have a lot of personal experience, coaching hours, so I think it’s a natural thing.

“I want to be the manager. I think I’m as capable of doing that as any other, but it’s not my decision. I have the team now and we are really working hard to do our best.

“The club will have the patience to make a decision and they will make a decision but, of course, I will be more than happy to do the job.”