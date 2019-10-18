Southampton angry about recent form and determined to respond – Bednarek

Defender Jan Bednarek insists Southampton’s players are angry about their slump in form before the international break and stand ready to produce the required response at Wolves.

Defender Jan Bednarek insists Southampton’s players are angry about their slump in form before the international break and stand ready to produce the required response at Wolves.

Although a convincing Carabao Cup win at rivals Portsmouth lifted spirits, the Saints resume domestic action having lost their last three Premier League matches.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men could find themselves in the relegation zone this weekend should results go against them.

Poland defender Bednarek admits there has not been much time to dwell on poor club form over a busy international break, which saw his country secure their place at Euro 2020.

The 23-year-old, though, feels everyone in the squad is determined to set the record straight at Molineux.

“We will be ready. There is anger in the team, so I think that is going to work as a positive,” Bednarek told the PA news agency.

“Sure this has been a little bit of a worse period for us, but we still think positive and are motivated.”

Bednarek added: “If you go off onto international duty there is no time to think about previous games, it was just the next one that you have to focus on.

“I think that it was good that I didn’t have any time to think about the defeats against Tottenham or Chelsea.

“Now we have a (Premier League) game to make it work again to improve make a better performance.”

Hasenhuttl has challenged his players to be more clinical once they win back possession in the opposition half – something Chelsea demonstrated in their 4-1 win at St Mary’s Stadium.

Bednarek, who has started every league game so far, feels it is such small things which can make the biggest difference.

“Things had been working well, the last few games were not so good – but we just need to get back on track, sort things out,” said Bednarek, who was speaking on behalf of Virgin Media’s new Gig1 Fibre service in Southampton.

“They are just some small details. In general we are a very good team and can cause so many problems.

“We just need to work on some details, then Southampton will be back in a good shape.

“We just need good commitment as a team and good belief that what we are working on is a good way.”

After coming through last season’s relegation battle to maintain their top-flight status again, Bednarek does not want anyone to look back with regrets later in the campaign.

“We learned that there is no time to waste, no time to try something. It is just all about winning games,” he said.

“You can’t regret at the end of the season that you are not in better shape in the beginning or the middle part.

“The Premier League is very demanding, but there is no time to waste.”

PA Media