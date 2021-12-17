South American countries could be admitted to next UEFA Nations League

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson could be facing Ireland's Caoimhín Kelleher (right) and Belgium's Simon Mignolet in the next UEFA National League

South American teams could be admitted to the next Nations League tournament in a bid by UEFA to block FIFA plans to host the World Cup every two years.

In an interview with a Polish TV station Zbigniew Boniek, head of the Polish FA who is also UEFA vice-president, has revealed that the Nations League format, the draw for which was only made yesterday and the third such tournament, will undergo a major transformation with the addition of top teams from South America.

That would see the likes of Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay enter the Nations League, though with the stipulation that all games would be played in Europe, and is seen as a bid by European nations, with assistance from the teams in Conmebol, the 10-member body which oversees South American football, to obstruct a FIFA plan for a biannual World Cup.

UEFA have not officially commented but Boniek is a hugely influential voice on UEFA's executive committee and it's believed he had the backing of UEFA's power brokers to make his claims.

"This is the last Nations League in the current formula," Boniek said in an interview with a Polish outlet which was released just hours after Thursday's draw for the next Nations League.

"From 2024, in Division A, where there are 16 teams, there will be 22 teams - six teams from South America will join, and another four will join Division B, because there are only 10 teams in CONMEBOL. However, what the exact formula will be, how it will be played, we have not yet determined."

Ireland are drawn in League B and will face Scotland, Ukraine and Armenia in qualifiers which start in June, a busy start for the Republic with an opening fixture at home to Ukraine, followed by a trip to Armenia, then a home date with Scotland and a game away to Ukraine.