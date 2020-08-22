Son Heung-min at the double as Spurs see off Ipswich in opening friendly

Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham beat Ipswich 3-0 in their first friendly of pre-season (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

Tottenham began their preparations for the 2020-21 season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ipswich.

New signings Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart – as a second-half substitute – both made their debuts as Ryan Sessegnon’s opener and Son Heung-min’s double inside the opening 30 minutes got the job done against the League One outfit.

Spurs were far from full strength at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with striker Harry Kane in quarantine following his holiday to the Bahamas, with a host of other first-teamers back training at the club’s base in Enfield.

Sessegnon put them ahead in the sixth minute when he cut inside and found the bottom corner with his right foot.

Three minutes later, Hojbjerg showed what he is about as he intercepted a pass from Ipswich goalkeeper David Cornell, allowing Dele Alli to tee up Son for a simple tap in.

Son’s second on the half-hour mark was much more special, as Juan Foyth’s defence-splitting pass played him in and the South Korean nonchalantly dinked over Cornell.

A plethora of changes for both teams made the second half a non-event, though Spurs did hand minutes to 16-year-olds Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine.

They are back in action next Friday against Championship side Reading.

PA Media