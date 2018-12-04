'Sometimes it's really frustrating' - Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg tackled sexism in football just before being asked to 'twerk' on stage

Ada Hegerberg admitted she gets frustrated at sexism in football just before she was controversially asked to 'twerk' on stage as she was announced as the first ever winner of the women's Ballon d'Or.

When receiving her award, the 23-year-old Norweigan gave an empowering speech as she called on girls around the world to believe in themselves.

Then, as she was leaving the stage, French DJ and co-host Martin Solveig asked her if she could twerk, but the three-time women's Champions League winner abruptly said "no" before walking away.

After the event, Hegerberg told reporters that she had accepted an apology from the 42-year-old.

Accompanied by a video apologising further to Hegerberg, Solveig wrote on Twitter: "Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended.

"My point was: I don't invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence.

"People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women."

Ironically, before the ceremony, Hegerberg, who scored 53 goals for the club in 33 appearances last season and has 14 in as many games to date during the current campaign, was asked about sexism in football.

"Sometimes it's really frustrating, I must say. Sometimes you have episodes or situations where you feel like, 'damn, we're in such a man's world'," she said.

"But at the same time I've never looked at myself different from a man's footballer. I've always felt the same.

"I work hard to try and achieve my dreams like every other girl out there and that's the way we have to look at it."

Norway & Olympique Lyonnais sharpshooter Ada Hegerberg is the winner of the historic inaugural women’s Ballon d'Or award 🙌🏻 #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/kHDi8lwaNr — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) December 3, 2018

