‘Some days there were tears, some days there was laughter’ – Rianna Jarrett hoping to play for Ireland again

Republic of Ireland players, from left, Rianna Jarrett, Harriet Scott, Ciara Grant, Megan Campbell, Denise O'Sullivan and Grace Moloney after Ireland secured qualification at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Photo: Sportsfile

The first points of Ireland’s historic World Cup qualification campaign were earned in Helsinki in October 2021, as Vera Pauw’s side defeated Finland 2-1.

Striker Rianna Jarrett came off the bench in the second half to win her 16th international cap, as Ireland’s World Cup quest got up and running.

But when Finland arrived at Tallaght Stadium for the return match almost 12 months later, the Wexford native watched on from the stands as the hosts secured a play-off berth.

Jarrett starred in Pauw’s first game in charge, a 3-2 win over Ukraine in Euro qualifying, as she netted her first goal and claimed Player of the Match.

But she hasn’t featured for Ireland since that night in Helsinki. However, she is back with Wexford Youths this season and determined to add to her 16 caps in the future.

“I don’t plan on that being my last appearance in an Irish shirt,” Jarrett told independent.ie, after returning to Youths last January, where she previously won three league titles and three FAI Cups, scoring 99 goals in 108 appearances.

“You can’t predict what will happen between now and then. At the moment I’m with Wexford building my fitness and confidence. It’s short-term goals for me, getting back to a position where I can get through 90 minutes.

“I need to get back to how I was before the move to England. Until then, playing for Ireland is not going to happen, but it’s something I’m working towards.”

After almost a decade at Youths, winning back-to-back league Player of the Year awards in 2018 and 2019, Jarrett earned a move to Brighton, netting twice in 16 games before switching to London City the following season.

Jarrett suffered three cruciate ligament injuries before her 21st birthday, and her injury woes came back again, as calf, knee and achilles injuries saw her spend a prolonged period on the sidelines last year.

“It was very difficult to take. One day I could be flying and the next, I could not even get through a warm up,” said Jarrett, who underwent knee surgery last May.

“2022 was more difficult than any of the ACL’s. Last January, when I tore my calf I thought ‘I’ll be fine, I’ll be out for six to eight weeks.’ As soon as I was back running I had more issues. Not only were there no games, but my training was really stop-start too.

“It was tough to take mentally, but I had a really good group at London City who checked in on me. Some days there were tears, some days there was laughter.

“London City reassured me I was part of their plans. But the right decision for me was to move home. It was something I needed to do. I’m definitely in a better place mentally, and I’m getting there physically too.”

Jarrett was also in attendance for Ireland’s historic play-off win over Scotland last October, and managed to get on the pitch to join in the celebrations, as the finals in Australia and New Zealand loom in July.

“I have spoken to Vera a couple of times, when I had my operation last summer she reached out,” added the striker.

“It’s difficult when you are injured, not being part of any squad, not being around camps with the girls.

“I was fortunate to go up to Glasgow for the play-off. In the stands, it was a different feeling, but it was great to see all the girls, Vera and Tom (Elmes) afterwards.

“It was always going to be mixed emotions, but they were the best emotions. I was crying one minute and laughing the next. I was just thankful to be there. I even snuck down to the pitch and got involved in the celebrations, it was unbelievable.”

Ireland’s preparations for July continue this month with a pair of friendlies against back-to-back World Cup winners United States. Jarrett featured the last time Ireland faced the US in 2019, which ended with a 3-0 defeat in California.

“I was very fortunate to play the US off the back of the last Women’s World Cup. We were their first game after they were crowned champions. 37,000 people in the Rose Bowl, an unbelievable stadium and atmosphere, it was amazing.

“The Irish team has come a long way since then, qualifying for the World Cup, and the team’s ranking. Hopefully it won’t be the last time we play the US.”

For now, Jarrett is firmly focused on helping Youths to a first Women’s Premier Division title since 2018, but is determined to add to her 16 caps and wear the green shirt again.