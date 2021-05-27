Solskjaer’s side are still lacking the swagger of the great United teams before them

Manchester United appear sometimes as if they are enslaved by their own mythology. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed only to glance at the calendar to recognise the significance of this date, the 22nd anniversary of his injury-time winner at the Nou Camp, not to mention the birthday of the late Matt Busby.

Just to reinforce that burden of expectation, Alex Ferguson was watching on from the stands, alongside Wayne Rooney and Darren Fletcher, veterans of an era that the club have been trying desperately to rekindle ever since.

The weight of heritage is colossal, a product of United’s belief in their exceptionalism.

For an illustration, look no further than this month’s documentary The United Way, in which Eric Cantona pronounces, like some latter-day Voltaire, about how “to understand Manchester United is to understand the fundamental part of the human mosaic: what thrills us: what makes us feel”.

It might be persuasive, were it not so preposterously overblown.

Fortunately, Solskjaer finally has a player, in Edinson Cavani, who can deliver on the grandiose rhetoric. Where several United strikers, from Anthony Martial to Romelu Lukaku, have flattered to deceive, the Uruguayan has a poise and a pedigree to ensure a different outcome in the grandest games.

Just as he galvanised the recovery from a goal down against Roma in the home leg of the semi-final, he was a pivotal influence again in Gdansk, needing only a chance deflection from Luke Shaw’s corner to bury United’s equaliser.

If the club are to seize on the momentum of this run to the Europa League final, they could have no greater fillip than the knowledge that Cavani is staying for at least another year.

Cavani, much like Cantona before him, appears to have been intoxicated by the romance of what it means to wear the United jersey.

The intimations, just six weeks ago, that he was unsettled, that he was ground down by the bleakness of not seeing his family where he could barely speak the language, have already been forgotten now that he has been embraced by supporters.

“To answer the question sincerely about what is my motivation to stay, quite simply it is what United represent, as an entity and as an organisation,” he said. “You do get to develop a huge affection for the club.”

It could hardly have been a more note-perfect statement of loyalty than if United had written it for him. Even if he has only been there for seven Covid-ravaged months, the club’s mystique has worked its way under his skin.

The Cavani change of heart underlines how United are, for all the rank misjudgments of the post-Ferguson period, far more than just a brand. While the Glazers might treat them as such, sweating their corporate allure for all it is worth, they have come through the disgrace of the European Super League chapter with their global cachet intact.

The question now is how they can exploit this return to a continental final, reasserting themselves as the force of old.

Solskjaer looked eerily calm on the touchline last night, projecting confidence that United’s restoration is in safe hands even though i.

For all his critics might carp, there is no doubting that the 48-year-old has the temperament to absorb the extraordinary pressures of his position. And while he never tires of voicing his debt of gratitude to Ferguson, he has learned not to express the same extremes of emotion as his mentor.

There appears to be a conviction at Old Trafford that Solskjaer is the figure around whom the club’s lost lustre can be recaptured. It is a view with some merit: who better, in theory, to restore the past’s golden thread than the still fresh-faced hero of ’99?

Except any judgment on his two and a half years as manager still has to be reserved, it will come into more focus following last night’s defeat.

Any suggestion that second place in the Premier League represents a quantum leap soon runs up against the cold reality that they have just finished 12 points behind Manchester City.

For Solskjaer, the clock ticks on. This was the Norwegian’s 151st game in charge, with only Dave Sexton allowed to remain at United for longer without producing a trophy.

It was tempting to believe that this would be the night when the purpose of the club’s much-vaunted cultural reboot revealed itself, when a European success – much like Ferguson’s Cup Winners’ Cup in Rotterdam in 1991 – would give the manager a springboard for future prosperity.

Except Solskjaer’s United are less like a dynasty than a castle built on sand.

Sometimes, he is given to grand pronouncements that do not stand up to scrutiny.

This week, he has been praising his team’s robustness and resilience, but where were these qualities when they allowed Gerard Moreno to steal in to score from a clearly-rehearsed free-kick drill?

A claim often levelled against Solskjaer is that nobody else would have been entrusted with such a huge job with so slender a track record, with a body of managerial work in England that extended no further than seeing Cardiff relegated.

By degrees, he has answered his detractors, imbuing United with a defensive verve seldom seen in the dour days of Jose Mourinho. Plus, United seem gradually to be rediscovering their ruthless instincts, with Cavani’s goal a compelling case in point.

The less convenient truth, perhaps, is that they should not be toiling and losing against a side of Villarreal’s limitations at all.

As they failed last night, they still looked like a team searching for a swagger.