Solskjaer’s Manchester United future hangs on Europa League decider – but there are no guarantees against Villarreal

John Aldridge

High expectation levels put United boss under constant pressure

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during a training session before the Europa League final, at Gdansk Stadium, Poland.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during a training session before the Europa League final, at Gdansk Stadium, Poland.

What constitutes success for Manchester United? It’s a question they will need to ask after Wednesday night’s Europa League final against Villarreal and the truth must be that sliding expectations have helped to ensure they are within touching distance of what could be described as a successful season.

Back in the days when Alex Ferguson was ruling the roost at Old Trafford, he might have got rid of half of his team if they finished 12 points behind the Premier League champions and were kicked out of the Champions League in the group stages.

