Solskjaer to unleash Manchester United young guns on Astana
Manchester United youngsters Ethan Laird, Di'Shon Bernard and Dylan Levitt will make their debuts against Astana in the Europa League.
The teenagers have been confirmed among the line-up in Kazakhstan, where 36-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant will make his first start.
Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Jesse Lingard will be given much-needed minutes by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who plans to give more debuts off the bench, while Max Taylor is in the senior squad for the first time since overcoming cancer.
Squad: Grant, Kovar, Taylor, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Levitt, Mengi, Bernard, Ramazani, Laird, Galbraith, Puigmal, Bughail-Mellor, Garner, Lingard, Chong, Gomes, Greenwood.
